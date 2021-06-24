Africa Reports Slight Progress in Agriculture - Diplomat

23 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — African continent has made some progress in Agriculture sector in the last years, said the Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment of African Union (UA).

Josefa Correia Sacko said so at the 4th Conference of the Ministers of Agriculture of African Union and European Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday.

Speaking by video conference, the diplomat linked the increase to the declaration of bilateral and multilateral agenda in force since 2019.

She said that under the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) the African states pledged to spend at least 10% of their budget on agriculture with a view to reaching 6% of the annual increase of the sector's Gross Domestic Product.

"However, the latest CAADP analysis points that few countries are in the right way", concluded the official.

The Commissioner pointed to Covid-19, as having worsened the challenges for the sustainable transformation of agriculture and the rural development in Africa.

To the official, the CAADP revitalised in the Malabo Declaration of 2014, is the political framework for agricultural transformation, creation of wealth, food and nutrition security, economic increase and prosperity for all.

Diplomat assured that AU is working on implementation of a Food Security Agency for Africa, aimed at strengthening food security, affordable safe and nutritious products.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
More From: ANGOP

