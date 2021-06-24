Nigeria: Oyo Govt Seeks Traditional Means to Fight Insecurity

The Oyo State government on Wednesday said it has invited the traditional worshipers in the state to invoke spiritual powers to fight the recent surge in insecurity.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, said this after a meeting with the traditional worshipers at his ministry on "Community and Public Enlightenment on Security and Peaceful Coexistence".

Olatubosun said the state government and the traditional worshipers would offer sacrifices and special prayers to combat the surge of insecurity in the state.

Olatunbosun declared that the Seyi Makinde-led administration was working on the request of the traditional worshipers to be granted a public holiday and harped on the need to involve the traditionalists, among other religious bodies, in the effort to end insecurity in the state.