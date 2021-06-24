Namibia: Coastal Pet Cemetery Gets a 'No' From Landowner

A COASTAL pet cemetery just north of Swakopmund may be considered sentimentally cute, but is illegal, as it is on private property.

The cemetery started with one cross at the head of a single grave a few months ago, but has grown to about 25 graves of 'man's best friend' - with names such as 'Stompie', 'Snippie', 'Baron', 'Emma' and 'Noodle' on a creative array of gravestones.

Some graves are just heaps of gravel with a stone on which is written 'RIP', while others are more elaborate, with gravestone, cross, fence and photo all in one.

One grave has a load of round pebbles painted as tennis balls, presumably in memory of a dog who loved playing catch.

At the edge of the pet graveyard is a large noticeboard erected by Swakop Salt Company, stating "NOTICE No Animal Burials! This site is not a pet cemetary. Graves will be removed" (sic).

Although the company director was not available for comment, a source at Swakop Salt Company says the noticeboard was erected a few weeks ago, because "there were just more and more graves".

The source said it would be good if the Municipality of Swakopmund could designate an official pet cemetery for animal lovers at the town.

"Unfortunately this is private property. One cannot just allow everyone to come to your place and bury their animals," the source says.

"We have to stop it, otherwise it will get out of control."

A source at a the Swakopmund Veterinary Clinic says the remains of animals that die at the clinic are handed over to the town's municipality to be destroyed.

The source says many people, however, bury their animals in their yards, and warns this should be done properly for health reasons.

The acting general manager of the municipality, Lydia Mutenda, says while animals are alive, they are "our best friends", but when they are dead, they need to be disposed of.

"The official response is that people should contact the municipality to remove the dead animals," she says, adding it was the salt company's right to erect the notice and to act accordingly.

She advises residents not to bury animals on their properties for health reasons.