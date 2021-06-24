Kenya Men Face Tricky Mozambique Test for Final Round Slot

In Agadir, Morocco

Kenya men's beach volleyball teams will play a golden match later in the day against Mozambique to determine their spot in the final round of the CAVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco.

The East Africans posted mixed results in the earlier matches with pair of Enock Mogeni and Brian Melly that form Kenya's Team Two surrendering a one set lead to fall to Mozambique Team One duo of Ainaduwo Martinho and Jorge Monjane 2-1(21-18, 22-24, 17-19).

The experienced pair of Ibrahim Oduor and James Mwaniki beat MozambiqueTeam Two of Jose Mondlane and Eldevino Nguvo 2-0 (21-18, 21-13).

Golden match is used to break the tie after a win-loss ratio.

In the golden match, the countries get to chose their best two players from the four and it remains to be seen who coach Patrick Owino will field between Melly, Mogeni, Oduor and Mwaniki for the crucial match.

In the match against Mozambique Team Two of Mondlane and Nguvo, Kenya started off well with Oduor scoring at will as he tapped every lose ball on the net.

Mwaniki's services were an added advantage as Kenya led 10-7 and 16-14 as Mozambique faltered at the back court defence which gifted Kenya free scores to win the set 21-18.

In the second set, Kenya picked from where they left as Oduor dominated the proceedings with his lanky physique yielding water-tight blocks.

Martinho good spikes earned points for Mozambique but they still trailed 14-6.

Mozambique lost plot and everything seemed to work against them as Kenya easily won the set 21-13.

Team's captain Oduor said they will give their all to qualify for the final phase.

Meanwhile, Kenya women's team of Brackcides Agala, Gaudencia Makokha, Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya has qualified for the final round of qualifiers that serves off Friday alongside Nigeria and Cape Verde who finished inside top three in Pool 'B'.

Hosts Morocco, Gambia and Rwanda booked their slots for the final round after finishing in the top three positions in Pool 'A'.

The six will join Egypt and Mozambique who had already qualified for the final round after they participated in the second phase staged in Uganda early last year.