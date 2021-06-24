Mauritius: Eid-UL-Adha - Price of Cattle Fixed At Rs 151 Per Kilo

press release

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo chaired a meeting on the Fixing of Price of Cattle in view of the forthcoming Eid-Ul-Adha 2021 celebration, this morning, in Port-Louis.

The price has been fixed at Rs 151 per kilo.

The Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, the Minister of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr Soodesh Satkam Callichurn, as well as senior adviser and Chairman of the National Vaccination Committee for Covid-19, Dr Zouberr Joomaye, also attended the meeting.