Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Three Additional Positive Cases Recorded

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has analysed 1 337 PCR tests as at 17 hours this afternoon.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

· One case detected through Contact Tracing exercise. The patient was in quarantine on Day 0.

· Two cases detected at COVID-19 Testing Centres. One resident of Bambous, whose epidemiological link has already been established and one resident of Lallmatie, whose epidemiological link is still to be determined.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 180 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and 799 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has 364 active cases to date and as at this afternoon, 40 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.