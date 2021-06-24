Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Four Positive Cases Recorded in Isolation Wards

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 2 278 PCR tests yesterday, 23 June 2021. The test results were obtained late at night.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

· One case detected in the isolation ward of SSRN Hospital. The patient is a resident of Camp Fouquereaux and the epidemiological link has already been determined.

· Three cases detected in isolation wards of Brown Sequard Hospital. They are two patients and one staff member.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 184 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and 799 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has 368 active cases to date and as at this morning, only 40 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.