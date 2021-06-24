Nigeria: Insecurity - Naseni, Military to Fabricate Local Equipment

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB) will utilize indigenous engineering in the fabrication of equipment to enhance Nigeria's security.

NASENI Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, said this in Abuja yesterday when he received the DRDB Director-General, Air Vice Marshal Ubrufih Peter Uzezi, who led top members of the Nigerian Defence on an official visit to the NASENI headquarters.

He said though NASENI had been working with various armed forces in the country, it was ready to work with the bureau for a mutual execution of the duo's mandate.

Earlier, Uzezi had said the delegation was at the agency to seek collaborations with a view to tapping into their wide array of expertise.