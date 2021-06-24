Namibia: Lize and Sade Drop 'Ma Se Maniere'

FLASHBACK to a ground-breaking night 10 years ago, and Sade Alberts is one of the first singers on the Song Night stage.

Her sultry vocals, effortless beauty and youthful effervescence made her a show-night favourite, but soon singing took a blissful backseat to Mr Right, a baby and an 08h00 to 17h00.

A decade later the Swakopmund songstress has ditched the grind, returned to the coast and teamed up with Lize Ehlers to feature on 'Ma Se Maniere'.

Described as a big 'Voetsek!' to Covid-19 as well as a celebration of motherhood, womanhood and female friendship, the music video debuted on Tuesday as Afrikaans Amapiano on a DJ Chronic beat, with visuals teasing a sexy slice of domesticity.

"This Amapiano Afrikaans ear worm talks directly to the Covid-19 virus, saying: If you had your mother's manners, you would stop what you are doing right now," says Ehlers, elaborating on the meaning of the song.

"With so much heartache and endless news of death and loss, we wanted to somehow cheer people up with a fun, but real conversation while telling Covid: 'Voetsek, man!'. We are mothers, we are wives who are trying not to share our challenges too much on social media, but it's better to be real and relatable than flawlessly fake."

Speaking on the hustle of the working mum, the sleepless nights spent worrying during the pandemic and a woman's iron will, 'Ma Se Maniere' aims to uplift and be both an acknowledgement of the tough times and a wellspring of joy.

"It's the beat, it kicks butt," says Sade, commenting on the technical aspects of the track which features some gorgeous harmonies from the duo.

"It's also about the woman's mental load. The way we just endure and push through what life brings. How we play, the way we blow off steam, and how we turn towards each other for strength."

Catchy, candid and featuring dancer Sheyann Shine Ui-nunes, the song marks not only the singers' sisterhood, but is one of a series of celebrations of Song Night's 10th anniversary.

Song Night is how the duo met.

Sade auditioned for the very first show and her talent blew Ehlers away.

"The way our voices gel today is because of the way I've studied Lize, being a backing vocalist to her for many years," says Sade.

"As coloured women, as singers, we have been sisters in more ways than one," adds Ehlers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As mothers we have been through so much and check in on each other. We reconnected during the 10-year anniversary and said we have to do something that is true to our culture, to our language and our lives."

Reflecting on the return to her singing roots, Sade envisions a pressure cooker releasing a plume of steam.

"It feels fantastic. I felt it was more of an unfinished business saga, and I am so proud to achieve this with my sister and mentor in music," says Sade, who has carved out some space to do a little more musically while redefining success.

"Success is not the steady income or life milestones that need to be in place," she says.

"Let go of the reins a bit and see it is in your most uncertain time that your life takes the natural direction of what you are destined to be."

'Ma Se Maniere' is available to download on Donlu and to watch on YouTube.

- [email protected] ; Martha Mukaiwa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; marthamukaiwa.com