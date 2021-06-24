Mozambique: EU Military Mission to Be Considered in July

Pixabay
Mozambique flag.
24 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

London — The European Union will next month consider sending military personnel to Mozambique to give support and training.

According to a report by the Reuters news agency, the Portuguese Foreign Minister, Augusto Santos Silva, on Wednesday told a parliamentary committee in Lisbon that he hoped the mission would be approved at the next meeting of EU foreign ministers on 12 July. He stated, "we hope that...it will be formally approved so we can launch this European mission to support Mozambique in the fight against terrorism".

Parts of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado have been under attack from islamist terrorists since October 2017, forcing people from their homes and destroying livelihoods. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the number of people displaced due to terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado increased from 172,000 in April 2020 to over 732,000 by the end of April 2021. It warns that, as a result of the conflict, more than 900,000 people are severely food insecure. Displaced people and host communities are also in urgent need of shelter, protection, and other services.

The defence and security situation was discussed at a virtual meeting Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi held with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on 7 June at which the two leaders reviewed the findings of the visit by an EU technical team to Mozambique on 19 - 28 May.

Meanwhile, a lack of funds from the international community is the main barrier to delivering aid to the 1.1 million people affected by the conflict. According to OCHA, aid agencies have only received 22.3 million dollars in funding which is just nine per cent of the 254 million dollars needed.

Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

