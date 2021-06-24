Mozambique: Nyusi and Momade Discuss Demobilisation

24 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi met with the leader of the main opposition party, Renamo, Ossufo Momade, on Wednesday, to discuss progress in implementing the peace agreement the two men signed in August 2019.

That agreement envisages the dismantling of all Renamo's military bases, the demobilisation, and disarming of the Renamo militia, and the reintegration of its members into Mozambican society (a process known as DDR).

A statement from Nyusi's office said that he and Momade "concluded that 2,307 former guerrillas have been disarmed and demobilised, and their reintegration into society is now beginning".

"These men and women have chosen to live a life of peace and to contribute to the prosperity of our country", the statement added.

This progress, despite the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, "bears witness to the collective desire of the parties to achieve peace".

The two leaders, the statement continued, "expressed their commitment to ensuring that the remaining fighters are completely disarmed and demobilised".

At the same time they pledged to ensure that the efforts made to date are sustainable "which will require a renewed commitment to support the reintegration of those who have been demobilised".

Nyusi and Momade recognised that the demobilised can make "unique contributions" to society, and so promised to work together so that they can realise their potential.

They also agreed to start the integration of former Renamo guerrillas into the police force. Momade has repeatedly complained that this part of his agreement with Nyusi has not been implemented.

They took the opportunity to urge, once again, those who are still in the bush to join the demobilisation. This appeal was clearly directed at the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta", and its leader, Mariano Nhongo.

Nyusi and Momade reiterated the importance of dialogue and of permanent communication in order to overcome any challenges that may arise.

