Ghana: Appointment of Bishop of Sekondi-Takoradi

Vatican City — The Holy Father has appointed as bishop of the diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana, the Reverend John Baptist Attakruh, of the clergy of Sekondi-Takoradi, until now apostolic administrator sede vacante et ad nutum Sanctae Sedis of the same diocese.

The Reverend John Baptist Attakruh was born on 13 October 1957 in Juabo (diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi). He entered Saint Teresa's Minor Seminary in Elmina (1972-1979). He carried out his formation as a novice in the Society of Jesus in Benin City (1980-1982). After becoming a seminarian in the diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi, he completed his philosophical studies at the Institut Saint Pierre Canisius in Kinshasa (1982-1985) and his theological studies at Saint Peter's Regional Seminary in Cape Coast (1985-1989). He obtained a licentiate in liturgy from the Pontifical Athenaeum Sant'Anselmo in Rome (1992-1995). He was ordained a priest on 30 July 1989.

Since ordination he has held the following positions: deputy pastor of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Asankragwa (1989-1991); vice rector of Saint Mary's Minor Seminary, chaplain of Saint Mary's Boys Senior High School in Apowa and director of vocations of the diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi (1991-1992); director of Saint Kizito Pastoral and Catechetical Center in Apowa; director of the liturgical office; member of the College of Consultors; member of the Presbyteral Council; member of the Diocesan Pastoral Board; diocesan director of the Pontifical Mission Societies and member of the National Liturgical Commission (1996-1998); and formator and lecturer at Saint Peter's Regional Seminary in Cape Coast (1998-2004). From 2004 to 2014 he spent a sabbatical period in the United States of America, where he was awarded a Master of Science in Educational Administration from Saint John's University and served as chaplain of the Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center and guest priest at the Saint John the Baptist Church, diocese of Rockville Center. Subsequently, besides holding a number of offices prior to the period spent in the United States, he was: coordinator of the first diocesan Synod of Sekondi-Takoradi (2015); diocesan coordinator of the Year of Mercy (2016); member of the National Catechetical Commission (2015-2020); and parish priest of the Saint Francis of Assisi Church, in Beahu (2016-2017). Since 2016 he has taught liturgy at Saint Peter's Regional Seminary, since 2017 he has served as parish priest of the Saint Ignatius Church at the Air Force base in Takoradi, and from 2020 to the present he has held the role of apostolic administrator sede vacante et ad nutum Sanctae Sedis of the diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi.