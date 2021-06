Al Ahly football team will conduct on Thursday a PCR test ahead of its game against Tunisia's Esperance in the African Champions League semifinals.

The first leg of the Champions League semifinals was played at Olympique Hammadi Agrebi stadium on Saturday and ended with Al Ahly win 1/0.

The second leg is set to be played on Saturday.

African Champions League title holders Ahly are bidding to claim their 10th Champions League title.

MENA