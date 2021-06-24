Egypt: Health - Only Vaccinated Persons Allowed Into the Country

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed on Thursday announced updating rules, conditions and health measures applied in quarantine departments at all the country's maritime, ground and air outlets and inlets in coincidence with the latest developments of Covid-19.

Zayed said the country will allow the entry of persons who have vaccination certificates with Covid-10 vaccines, which are approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA).

Spokesman for the Ministry Khaled Megahed said in a statement today that people can enter the country after spending 14 days from receiving the second dose of the two-dose vaccines, including Sinopharm, Sinovac, Sputnik, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

It is also conditioned for persons, who got Johnson & Johnson vaccine, to stay home for 14 days following receiving the first dose in order to be allowed into the country, added Megahed.

Carriers must get vaccination certificates with a QR code, he said, adding Egypt decided to apply additional precautionary measures and to conduct ID Now Covid-19 Rapid Nucleic Acid Amplification Test for all arrivals whether Egyptians or foreigners from countries, where the coronavirus has mutated.