Tunisia: Mufti of the Republic Urges Tunisians to Continue Getting Vaccines

Tunis/Tunisia — Mufti of the Republic Othman Battikh called on Tunisians to continue getting coronavirus vaccines to stem the surge of infections.

In a statement by the Iftaa Office Thursday, the Mufti urges all Tunisians to get vaccinated and concurrently respect the health protocol and barrier gestures to protect themselves against the pandemic.

Othman Battikh stressed the need to «get vaccinated in order to protect oneself and others,» deeming it a duty dictated by the religion and the belonging to our nation."

Tunisia saw 445,967 second doses of the coronavirus vaccine administered, since the beginning of the national vaccination drive.

Some 14,318 died of the disease, since the outbreak and the daily incidence rate reached 36.12% on June 22.