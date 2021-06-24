Namibia: Two Nabbed for Possessing Pangolin Scales

24 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

OMUSATI police have arrested two suspects for selling pangolin scales.

According to police crime coordinator deputy commissioner Moses Simaho, the suspects were arrested after they tried to sell the scales to undercover officers at Epalela on Tuesday at 09:30.

The pangolin products as well as cannabis were allegedly smuggled into the country from Angola without a permit from competent authorities in that country.

"The two suspects have been arrested for possession of and dealing with controlled wildlife and dealing in prohibited dependence-producing drugs. We seized a bag containing cannabis whose value has not yet been determined and 2,22 pangolin scales. We also seized a revolver with five rounds of live ammunition. We will take the scales to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism for evaluation.

The suspects are currently detained and will appear in court in Outapi o Friday, said Simaho.

In another incident, a 45-year-old male from Okashana village was arrested on the same day with a sack of cannabis, whose weight and value are yet to be determined and is also set to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

