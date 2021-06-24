Uganda: Covid-19 - Kabale Hospital Stops Oxygen Supply to Neighboring Health Facilities

Covid 19: Kabale hospital stops supply of Oxygen to neighboring health facilities

Kabale regional referral hospital has stopped supplying oxygen to neighboring health facilities after it registered an increase in critically ill Covid-19 patients in need of medical oxygen.

"Our Oxygen processing plant at Kabale hospital with a capacity of refilling 36 oxygen cylinders of 50Kgs per day has been supplying Oxygen to different health units. We can no longer supply oxygen to these health units because the hospital needs it more than ever," hospital director Dr Sophine Namasopo said.

Dr Namasopo revealed this on Thursday during the district taskforce meeting held at the district headquarters shortly after receiving 10-oxygen regulators that were donated by the state minister for trade, Mr David Bahati.

Mr Wilber Kanyesigye, the political assistant to Mr David Bahati delivered the ten oxygen regulators worth Shs6million to the task force committee chaired by the Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr Darius Nandinda before they were handed over to the Kabale hospital administration.

Dr Namasopo also noted that her facility has about 80 Covid-19 patients with 30 critically ill individuals in need of oxygen.

"We are now referring the administrators of some health units that require Oxygen to Mbarara city where there is another oxygen processing plant," Dr Namasopo said.

"Whereas we have plenty of oxygen cylinders, we do not have enough Oxygen regulators," she added.

Both Dr Namasopo and Kabale District Health Officer (DHO) Mr Alfred Besigensi decried the increased harassment of health workers by the security officers enforcing presidential directives on Covid-19.

"Besides our health workers being stressed by the overwhelming numbers of patients in the health facilities, they are being harassed by the security operatives manning road blocks that stop them from driving their vehicles to and from the health facilities yet they are essential workers," Mr Besigensi said.

The medical superintendent for Rugarama hospital Dr Gilbert Mateka said that he has on several occasions been intercepted by the security agents whilst moving around Kabale in an attempt to administer treatment to home based care Covid-19 patients.

RDC Nandida who also doubles as the area Covid-19 task force chairman said: "As long as the health workers carry their job identity cards and provide evidence that they are on duty, they will be allowed to drive their vehicles."

Background

The Oxygen processing plant at Kabale hospital was established in July 2017- aimed at refilling oxygen cylinders for all health units in Kigezi region.