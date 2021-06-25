Nigeria: PDP eRegistration Committee Devolves Into Sub-Committees

press release

In its bid to deliver on its electronic membership registration exercise, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has devolved its Committee on Electronic Registration, into strategic sub committees.

The main committee has Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state as Chairman and Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State as Deputy Chairman.

The sub committees are as follows:

Strategy and Intelligence sub-committee (H.E Godwin Obaseki- Chairman, H.E Ahmed Fintiri -Deputy Chairman).

Publicity sub-committee: (Kola Ologbondiyan -Chairman, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem -Deputy Chairman)

Technical and System sub-committee: (Hon. Adedeji Oladeji -Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Maibasira -Deputy Chairman)

Training and Logistics sub-committee: (H.E Ahmed Fintiri -Chairman, Hon. Austin Opara -Deputy Chairman)

Mobilization and Organization Sub-Committee (Col. Austin Akobundu-Chairman)

Finance Sub-Committee: (H.E Godwin Obaseki -Chairman, H.E Ahmed Fintiri -Deputy Chairman).

The PDP also approved a State and Mobilization/Technical sub-committee comprising of youths and young professionals from states, social media influencers from states as well as party ambassadors and mobilizers from the states.

The PDP charges the sub-committees to intensify efforts, in line with the mandate of the main committee, to ensure effective mobilization and electronic registration of all members across the country.