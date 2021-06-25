Nigeria: Buhari Travelling to London for Another Medical Check-Up

24 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

President Muhammadu Buhari is about embarking on yet another medical trip to London.

Femi Adesina, Presidential Spokesman, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

"President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up.

"He is due back in the country during the second week of July, 2021," the statement read.

This is Buhari's second medical trip to the UK in 2021.

On March 30, Buhari left Abuja for London, where he spent two weeks.

Although the president has been treating an undisclosed ailment, his media handlers have rubbished the claim of critics that he is unfit.

Buhari has embarked on several medical trips abroad but 2020 was a year like no other as the president remained in the country as a result of COVID-19.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Dozens Killed in Blast in Market in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X