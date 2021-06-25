Nigeria: Buhari Travelling to London for Another Medical Check-Up

President Muhammadu Buhari is about embarking on yet another medical trip to London.

Femi Adesina, Presidential Spokesman, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

"President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up.

"He is due back in the country during the second week of July, 2021," the statement read.

This is Buhari's second medical trip to the UK in 2021.

On March 30, Buhari left Abuja for London, where he spent two weeks.

Although the president has been treating an undisclosed ailment, his media handlers have rubbished the claim of critics that he is unfit.

Buhari has embarked on several medical trips abroad but 2020 was a year like no other as the president remained in the country as a result of COVID-19.