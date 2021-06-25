Zimbabwe: Comedian Tomato Dies

24 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Faith Katete

Mbare — Mbare based prominent comedian Lot Magarianzo, popularly known as Tomato, has died.

He was 30.

Tomato died yesterday early morning at a local hospital after he succumbed to stroke, swollen legs and water in the heart.

Dj Fantan posted on his social media confirming the death of the decorated comedian, insisting Tomato died after being hospitalised for a week due to the ailments.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on of Lot Magarianzo, popularly known as Tomato the comedian," he said.

"Tomato was hospitalized following a stroke, swollen legs and water in the heart.

"I have spent some moments with you and to me you are a legend, one of the funniest people l knew. Legends don't die they rest in power, we will always remember you.

"I am in pain, the entertainment industry has lost an entertainer he was always trending on social media."

Dj Fantan said Tomato appealed to Zimbabweans for assistance, but only a few people gave a hand and he thanked those who assisted.

Tomato was well known for some of his comedy which are 'Mask ndeyangu nhasi', '4+2 ndakugona maths', 'Kunyeperana', 'Mutsanyo paZim', 'Zvaunazvo ndezvako' among others.

Mabla 10, who was a great friend of Tomato, said his burial will be announced in due course.

"We worked together with Tomato and we have many projects together, he was my close friend, he was always happy, who is going to entertain the nation of Zimbabwe," said Mabla 10.

Mourners are gathered at number 11 Ceres, in Hatfield, Harare.

