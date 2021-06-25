Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - Grave Consequences for Children Witnessing 'Appalling Violence', UNICEF Reports

24 June 2021
UN News Service

The UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, appealed on Thursday for urgent resources to support thousands of people who have fled armed violence in two small towns in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the past two months.

The simultaneous attacks on Boga and Tchabi, located in Ituri Province, have been devastating for children, the agency said, as many have witnessed brutal acts committed by assailants wielding machetes and heavy weapons.

A 12-year-old orphan called Grace is among them.

A child's plea

Grace arrived unaccompanied at a camp in the provincial capital, Bunia, in early June after she was separated from her grandmother during the attack on her hometown, Boga.

"I was watching television in our house in the middle of the night when the gunmen attacked at four in the morning," she recalled. "They were firing bullets everywhere and everyone took different paths to flee. As I fled, I saw a mother whose head had been cut off."

Grace managed to find a vehicle that was taking displaced people from Boga to Bunia, a journey of more than 100 km. UNICEF and partners are trying to reunite her with her grandmother.

Meanwhile, Grace is being cared for by a foster mother in a crowded shelter in one of two main camps in Bunia housing more than 20,000 displaced people.

"I ask the world not to ignore the appalling violence that is going on here," she said. "We must do all we can to get rid of people who kill innocent civilians."

Entire families killed

Similar attacks like the ones on Boga and Tchabi have uprooted whole communities, UNICEF said, with reports of entire families, including children, hacked to death. Health centres and schools have been ransacked, and whole villages set on fire.

Around 90 per cent of the population fled the Boga area in the wake of the twin assaults, with people seeking sanctuary north, south and east of the town.

"It is estimated that about 30,000 people have fled their homes in the recent displacements, including more than 9,500 in Bunia," said Dr. Ibrahim Cisse, UNICEF Bunia Chief Field Officer.

Most of the displaced stay with friends and relatives in the host community, not in camps, and needs are great, particularly for food, essential household items and other non-food items.

Support for displaced people

UNICEF is working with humanitarian partners to distribute thousands of household essentials, and sanitary and hygiene kits, in addition to providing tarpaulins to more than 4,000 households.

Dr Cisse said it was unlikely that people will be able to return to their homes despite military operations to eliminate armed groups in the Boga area.

UNICEF has urgently appealed for resources to support the displaced, mostly children and women, who have suffered serious rights violations, including rape.

Top priorities include working to reunite children separated from their families, or recruited into armed groups, as well as providing access to healthcare, nutrition, drinking water, education and other basic necessities.

In a report published earlier this year, UNICEF called for an end to the conflict in the eastern DRC, which has generated one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

Some 1.6 million people were driven from their homes in the first six months of 2020 alone.

Overall, 5.2 million Congolese are displaced, which is more than in any country, except Syria.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Killed in Blast in Market in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X