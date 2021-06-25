Kenya: Police Arrest Man for Failing to Supply Mortuary Items

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 50-year-old man who is accused of defrauding St Joseph's Maternity and Nursing Home in Nakuru.

The suspect, namely Samuel Mwendwa Mutua, is said to be the owner of a company that trades as World Freight Logistics Limited.

He stands accused of failing to deliver hospital equipment to St Joseph Maternity and Nursing Home that was procured through his company.

"The equipment include hospital beds, mortuary equipment, theatre beds, and a dental chair," DCI said.

Apart from defrauding the hospital, Mutua had their shipment auctioned on overstay grounds at the Embakasi ICD.

"When the goods arrived in the country on Dec 8, 2020, the hospital had applied for clearance permit from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, before releasing Sh158,200 to the suspect's bank account as shipping line charges and container deposits."

"An extra Sh383,000 was on April 4, 2021, sent to the suspect to cater for Kenya Ports Authority rent and the World Freight Logistics agency fee, the latter amounting to Sh183,000,"

"Investigations conducted by the DCI established that having received the Sh948,200 from the hospital, the suspect neither paid the freight charges to Oceanus Co. Ltd, rent to KPA nor the container deposits," DCI said.

Detectives also established that the swift transfer forms presented by the suspect alleging to have paid USD 3275 to the China-based company as freight charges were fake.

The suspect will be arraigned in court and charged for obtaining money by false pretences and forgery

"The DCI calls upon any other member of the public who may have been duped by the suspect or his company in a similar manner to make their report at DCI Headquarters-Operations Directorate," DCI added.