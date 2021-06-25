Kenya: Hamo Opens Up on Jemutai Saga, Quitting Hot 96, New Song

24 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Media personality Herman Kago, best known by his stage name Prof Hamo, has lifted the lid on the recent public spat he had with baby mama Stella Bunei, alias Jemutai.

In a tell-it-all interview with Jalango TV, Hamo, who has a wife and two kids, concedes he experienced communication challenges with Jemutai, who doubles up as the mother of his other two kids.

Hamo also suggests the bust-up was occasioned by financial challenges, coming soon after he lost his job as a radio presenter at Hot 96 FM.

"Things were so bad at the time. The little (income) I was getting was not enough.," he explained.

"We were just surviving. By then we were not on talking terms, we had our issues. So Jemutai did not know what I was going through," he says.

In what could so far be described as the saga of the year, Hamo, who made his name as a comedian on the Churchill Show program, was accused by Jemutai - also a comedian - of not providing for the family.

These allegations caused a backlash on social media, up until the duo's boss Daniel Ndambuki, alias Churchill, stepped in to mediate.

The lack of adequate income to provide for the two families could be linked with Hamo's sudden departure from HOT 96 FM, where he worked as a radio presenter for two years.

But he insists he was not sacked.

"I decided to follow what I believe in, I was there to learn, you cannot stay in school indefinitely. I am young, I need to go out and hustle. I realized I cannot hustle while on the radio. The Radio job doesn't make sense if you have no milk, you have no money. Waiting for the 15th of every month?

"I am a hustler, I am a hawker, TV taught me how to be a hustler. After one year in Radio, I realized I cannot do side gigs. If you are passionate about growing wealth, you cannot grow wealthy in employment. I am not normal, normal people sit in one job until they create another one. Very few do that. I don't do that; I just follow my heart." he said.

Hamo also talked about he had to wait for 18 months to get his first gig on Churchill Show.

He also discussed his new song titled Nobody but you, which he released on Father's Day, one that has received positive feedback from his fans and on Youtube.

