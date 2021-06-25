Kenya: Journalist Plea to Clear Sh1.5 Hospital Bill

24 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

A journalist has sent out a financial plea to the public to enable her to pay her medical bill.

Appie Matere, the Executive and Chief Executive of Zamaradi Productions and a cancer patient, says she's been confirmed with an Sh1.5 medical bill.

Friends, family, and well-wishers have come to her rescue, she says, but she still needs Sh131,633 to clear the bill.

Among others, Matere produces the Kina television series which features stars such as Sanipei Tande.

She's also produced 22 films, 11 TV shows, and over 20 features with the popular ones being Kona, Kina, and Killer Neckles.

"The hospital was gracious enough to extend the time to clear the bill. I have been battling breast cancer that was diagnosed in 2020 and I have had several rounds of chemotherapy sessions," she said.

She added that she was recently operated on to extract the tumour but her stay in HDU depleted her insurance forcing her to seek financial help.

"On April 28, 2021, I was operated on to extract the tumour. All went well but the surgery took 13 hours and my stay in HDU was longer than anticipated. This depleted my insurance and amassed an outstanding hospital bill of Sh1.5 million. As I recover from home, I am calling on my family and my friends to stand with me on this one. I need you

She added: "I can't find words to express how much I appreciate your kindness and generosity. Three weeks ago, I had to undergo a major surgery and tackle a bill that looked nearly impossible. Luckily, I have received help from strangers, friends, colleagues, fans and family.

Contributions stand at Sh1,368,367 of the Sh1.5 million we hoped to raise. Thanks for making the burden lighter! I will beat this disease and testify of God's goodness in my life. Thank you for standing with me."

In 2014, her production company was contracted to do 71 movies in six months by Africa Magic/ MNET. In an interview with Business Daily, the workload forced her to shoot three films a week.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Dozens Killed in Blast in Market in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X