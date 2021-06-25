Kenya: Treasury Hold Crisis Meeting Over MPs' Bid to Block Taxes

The National Treasury Wednesday convened a crisis meeting following the move by the National Assembly to throw out a raft of tax proposals on essential commodities.

The Nation has reliably learnt that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani was shocked by the decision of the lawmakers, a move that forced him back to the drawing board on how to raise taxes to finance the Sh3.6 trillion budget.

The meeting, according to our source, took place at Mr Yatani's office at Treasury building from 11am and was attended by three members of the National Assembly committee on Finance and National Planning.

"The CS panicked on what transpired on the floor of the House on Tuesday as it leaves him with a mountain to climb on how he is going to raise the money to finance the budget," said an MP who attended the meeting but requested not to be named.

Reverse amendments

The CS, the Nation has learnt, tried to convince the MPs to persuade their colleagues to reverse the amendments made to the Finance Bill to assist the Treasury in raising more money for the budget.

Details of the areas that the CS proposed that taxes should be maintained still remain scanty but MPs maintained their ground that they would not budge on the rejection of taxes on essential goods and that the House is already hostile to any tax on essential products.

"For now, nobody can convince members that we need to introduce taxes on bread or unga (flour). It won't just pass in that House, at least not now," said the MP.

This comes as National Assembly plans to make even more amendments to the Finance Bill Thursday afternoon when members will either ratify or reject the proposals as contained in the report by the Gladys Wanga-led committee.

Zero rate gas

Several MPs want cooking gas to be zero rated, with the 16 per cent VAT that the CS Yatani is proposing scrapped.

The lawmakers said if the country wants to successfully move to the use of green energy, then it should zero rate cooking gas so that many Kenyans can afford to use it.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie said he would move an amendment to the Finance Bill Thursday afternoon to scrap the 16 VAT proposal by Mr Yatani.

"It is important to amend matters to do with LPG (liquefied petroleum gas, or cooking gas). We need to ensure that Kenyans have access to cooking energy. I'm talking about people who stay in town who have no forest where they can go and get firewood," Mr Kiarie said.

"By increasing taxes on LPG, we should be creating a double jeopardy on our people especially on those who depend on gas or kerosene to cook. My amendments will also be in line with the government agenda of green energy. If we are serious about making green energy in this country, let us make it affordable," Mr Kiarie added.

Makueni MP Dan Maanzo said with very little forest cover in the country, cooking gas should be zero rated so as to be affordable to many Kenyans.

More forest cover

"In fact, if many Kenyans can afford cooking gas, then it means we would have more forest cover as less trees would be cut. This House should come together during the Third Reading and ensure that this country is with the rest of the world in terms of controlling pollution," Mr Maanzo said.

In the Bill, MPs backed the Treasury's bid to re-introduce the 16 per cent value added tax on cooking gas. Should this sail through today, it will mean that Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets and pay Sh350 more to fill the 13kg cooking gas cylinder.

During the public participation on the Bill, the Petroleum Institute of East Africa petitioned MPs to postpone the 16 per cent VAT on cooking gas, but MPs rejected the move, saying it will affect revenue collection.

Firewood

Nominated MP David Sankok said failure to zero rate cooking gas is a sure way of telling people to invade forests for firewood.

"Cooking gas should be zero rated because we are moving towards green energy, yet we are introducing taxes on gas. If you increase taxes on gas, then we may be forced to invade forests to get firewood. It is time to remove it because Kenyans are suffering," Dr Sankok said.

This comes as Parliament Wednesday received a petition from Mr Charles Wanguhu, seeking the help of the House to revoke or halt the implementation of the 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products from July 1, 2021, to ease the burden on consumers.

He argues that the VAT will inhibit uptake of cooking gas and works against the global commitment by governments to reduce carbon emissions by encouraging poor households to revert to cheaper fuels with low carbon and other greenhouse gases.

The petitioner also wants MPs to investigate the utilisation of the revenue raised through the Fuel Levy Fund with a view to ascertaining whether or not the funds were used in accordance with sound financial management procedures.

On betting, some MPs want it taxed more -- between 40 per cent, while others even want it to be at 50 per cent -- as opposed to the 30 per cent proposed by the committee.

"Betting is not good and, in fact, (tax) should be increased to 50 per cent because these are people who even if you tax them more, they won't feel it," said Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu.

Mr Mulu, however, warned Mr Yatani against imposing any tax on basic commodities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Taxation of basic commodities should be avoided. Whether it is through zero rating or tax exemption so that we don't allow our people to sleep without food. This is the time to ensure that we don't make life worse for them," Mr Mulu added.

Betting tax

Majority Leader Amos Kimunya said the 7.5 per cent proposal tax on each type of betting is so low, suggesting that it should be increased to between 10 and 15 per cent.

"Betting is a windfall game because if you win, there is nothing wrong in sharing even 50 per cent with the public," Mr Kimunya said.

"When you look at the Finance Bill, the various proposals and suggestions for various tax measures are very conservatives," Minority Leader John Mbadi said.

The new taxes as proposed by Mr Yatani are intended to boost Kenya Revenue Authority's tax collection to hit a target of Sh1.78 trillion in the financial year beginning July 1, up from Sh1.57 trillion in the current financial year.

Faced with a Sh929 billion budget deficit that he plans to plug by borrowing domestically and in the international markets, Mr Yatani will be crossing his fingers Thursday afternoon, hoping that his proposals sail through.

It will be, however, a daunting task as MPs are also keen on ensuring that they are on the side of the common man for political reasons.