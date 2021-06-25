Kenya: Judge Awards Chef Sh848,000 for Unlawful Sacking

A hotel has been ordered to pay its former executive chef Sh848,750 as compensation for unlawfully sacking him.

The Employment and Labour Relations court ruled that allegations of insubordination made by Leisure Lodge Resort against John Charo were not proved.

The court noted that a show-cause letter issued to Mr Charo did not mention gross negligence and insubordination.

Mr Charo allegedly served substandard breakfast to guests on November 15, 2016, prompting his bosses to issue the letter, which he allegedly refused to accept.

Justice Linnet Ndolo noted that Mr Charo was suspended on the same day he was issued with the letter.

She added that there was no evidence that his response to the letter was taken into account. He also was not invited to a disciplinary hearing as required by Section 41 of the Employment Act.

Justice Ndolo noted that from the records, Mr Charo appeared to have been a star employee and the alleged incident - that he served substandard food - was an isolated one.

In its response to the case, the hotel said that after Mr Charo failed to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against him, he refused to receive a letter inviting him for a disciplinary hearing.