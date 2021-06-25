Malawi: Okot, Byron Named Mvp As Kpa Teams Win Malawi Tourney

24 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

In Lilongwe, Malawi

School girl Medina Okot was voted Most Valuable Player after leading Kenya Ports Authority women basketball team to a deserving 103 -56 victory over Cezoball select women basketball team in the final match as the annual Malawi international basketball tournament ended on Wednesday night.

This happened as KPA men basketball team found the going tough against Cezoball select men losing 80-69 in another entertaining match at the same venue in these matches that were graced by the Malawi Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Nsungama among other top government officials.

The 17-year-old 6ft 5in Kaya Tiwi Secondary School star has been impressive since the tournament tipped off two weeks ago in Blantyre Malawi and crowned it all with a 36-point haul against the skillful Cezoball team who gave a good account of themselves .

Apart from being awarded a trophy by organisers Malawi Basketball Association, Okot together with Barbra Diana Aranda also a Form Two student at Kaya Tiwi recieved a new pair of basketball shoes from Dr Gome Lenga who is in charge of medical services at KPA.

Also being voted Most Valuable Player was KPA men forward Job Byron who helped his team clinch the trophy based on accumulative points despite losing the last match to the home team.

KPA women started on a higher gear with Okot, Hilda Indasi, Barbra Diana and Natalie Akinyi who together with captain Vilma Achieng made the starting five, combining for a 33-14 score in the first quarter.

They increased the tally to 54-28 at the break as the packed Malawi ABC arena cheered on.

The men's encounter which was equally explosive saw the hosts lead 23-17 in the first quarter and 15-10 in the second quarter for a 38-27 half-time score.

"We did not play well especially in the first half and I was not surprised when they pushed the game beyond our reach," KPA head coach Sammy Kiki said.

His Malawi counterpart Gregory Kaluwa was happy with the performance of his charges.

"KPA were by all standards superior but we did our homework well and took the game to them from the word go by denying them inside play," Kaluwa said.

KPA's contingent will return to Blantyre from where they are expected to fly back to Kenya on Friday 2.00pm Kenyan time.

