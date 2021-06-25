Kenya: Leave Kasarani Bubble At Your Own Peril, Team Kenya Warned

Team Kenya members for Tokyo Olympic Games will not be allowed to compete outside the country without the approval from the Ministry of Sports or Olympics Kenya.

General Team Manager, Barnaba Korir disclosed that all those who have been picked including the athletics team that was shortlisted on Saturday must have reported for bubble camp by Thursday.

"We know there are some athletes planning for races outside the country including the World Athletics' Diamond League," said Korir. "We are not against that but they should get clearance since we are operating in unique times."

Korir said that among the requirements needed by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Tokyo Olympic Games is for the team to have been in bubble camp for at least two weeks, monitoring Covid-19 situation.

"The Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed must approve any departures from camp," said Korir adding that athletes must cooperate.

Several Kenyan athletes who made it to the Athletics team for the Tokyo Games are expected to compete in several Diamond League events - Oslo on July 1 in Norway, Stockholm on July 4 and Monaco on July 9.

A total of 41 athletes making the athletics team reported to camp on Wednesday this week.

"These are extraordinary times where we must follow Covid-19 guidelines from the ministries of sports and health, " said Korir.

The official bubble training camp for Team Kenya for the Tokyo Olympic Games started in earnest on Monday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The national women's sevens team, Kenya Lionesses checked into camp at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Monday joining the volleyball women's team, Malkia Strikers, and boxing team, Hit Squad.

Malkia Strikers and Hit Squad were already in camp at Kenyatta University and MISC respectively.

Lionesses, who had taken a break from camp, went straight for Covid-19 testing.

The Taekwondo team followed suit on Tuesday while the largest contingent of Team Athletics started to check into camp on Wednesday.

The national sevens rugby team, Kenya Sevens was due in camp Thursday for the strict bubble to keep athletes safe while closely being monitored to ensure compliance with Tokyo requirements on Covid-19.

The teams will reside in their respective camps up until they start leaving for Kurume City, with the first batch scheduled to leave on July 8 ahead of the Games that get under way on July 23.