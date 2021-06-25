Tanzania: TFF Needs High Performing Leaders

ELECTION fever is mounting as the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) heads to polls slated for August 7th, this year in Tanga Region. It's feverish to the aspirants of the various posts in TFF, but it is anxiety and high hopes to the Tanzanians wishing changes that will develop football to the higher level.

Arguably, Tanzanian football at the moment is making good progress. We have seen in the past few years, our national teams at all levels and some clubs making it to the top continental level competitions.

Senior team, Taifa Stars qualified for Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in 2019 after missing out for four decades, U-17 side also twice reached the continental finals, while Simba reached the quarterfinals stage of CAF Champions League twice in the past three seasons.

However, still somehow, somewhere, we've remained either static or making too slow progress, as evidenced through FIFA World rankings. In a nutshell, it seems, we are going back and forth and it is only strong leadership that is required to steady the ship.

Leadership or simply management is the key element that fostered the kind of success we see in countries with upper class football today.

The coming election should therefore seriously give us a great team of leaders, visionary, capable of helping our football to develop fast and reach the level of the countries far ahead of us in development. We don't just need one good or visionary president; we want all the team members to have the same quality and vision too.

Though it is not clearly known who will win the posts, we advise whoever wins, must build a strong team. Great results come from big efforts and teamwork, not just the actions of a single leader.

Those seeking posts should also know that they have to think first what they will offer to Tanzanian football, not what the football will offer them as most often, we have seen leaders using sports to seek wealth and personality.

TFF needs good leaders, who will motivate, encourage and inspire its affiliates and associate members to prosper. The country needs football leaders who should be able to work confidently and perform under pressure.

We wish all the best only to aspirants who are really committed to heighten our football and wish opposite to those who are not.