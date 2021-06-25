Rwanda: Gaming Industry Suspended Amid Spike in Covid-19 Cases

Operations of the gaming industry have been suspended until further notice, The New Times can report.

The development comes in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in Rwanda, with the country recording a new high in daily new confirmed Covid-19 infections on Wednesday.

It recorded 964 new cases in one day, ensuring the country witnessed three straight days of new highs in daily infections.

"It is true," Richard Niyonshuti, Ag. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Industry, told this publication Thursday evening.

He said the decision had been taken in light of the prevailing Covid situation.

"There has been an increasing surge in the numbers and it's prudent to look into ways to minimise the spread of the pandemic," he said.

Asked about when the industry is likely to resume operations considering it was just starting to reopen its doors after months of closure due to the virus, he said, "the timeline will be determined by how the health sector advises on the pandemic based on the epidemiological data."

The government has rolled back last month's decision to reopen the gaming sector in the middle of inspection of casino and gaming facilities to ascertain their readiness to resume operations.

By Thursday, June 24, five betting companies and two casinos had been allowed to open their doors to the public after fulfilling requirements, Safari Gahizi, the president of Rwanda Gaming Association, told The New Times yesterday.

The last phase of inspection was scheduled to commence on June 30 and it was meant for slot machines, he added.

"I think it's understandable," he said, referring to the latest decision.