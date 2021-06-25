Rwanda: Football - League Title to Be Decided Today

Friday (3:30pm) APR Vs Rutsiro AS Kigali Vs Police Marines Vs Bugesera Rayon Vs Espoir

Reigning champions APR and AS Kigali go into the last round of the Rwanda topflight league on Friday with the title up for grabs between the two rivals.

APR are favourites to retain the title and a win against Rutsiro would all but seal them a record-extending 20th championship in 27 years. AS Kigali will need APR to stumble for Eric Nshimiyimana's side to clinch their first league title with victory against Police.

Hopefuls AS Kigali will be up against Police at Muhanga Stadium, whereas APR take on debutants Rutsiro at Huye Stadium. Both matches get underway at 3:30pm.

Ahead of the title-deciding match-day, APR and AS Kigali are level at 16 points, but the former hold a superior goal difference (14) compared to AS Kigali's 10.

Moroccan tactician Adil Mohammed Erradi, who is unbeaten in the league since joining APR in July 2019, has urged his players to "play as if your lives depend on the game" when they face struggling Rutsiro.

"It will be a difficult match against a team fighting to end on a high their first season in first division. We are going to approach the game as if our lives depend on it," said Erradi.

He added: "Beating Rutsiro is the only guarantee [for us] to retain the title."

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, AS Kigali head coach Nshimiyimana admits that the odds are against his side, but insists there is still a chance for the unthinkable to happen.

The former national team coach said: "The odds are against us because we face a stronger opponent (then APR's) but we will fight until the race is decided. Our job is to win our fixture, and wait for what happens on the other side."

Even before the final match round, the two sides have secured their tickets into the 2021/22 Caf competitions - the Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

League champions will represent the country in the Champions League, with the runners-up featuring the Confederation Cup. The new season for continental club competitions gets underway in September.

