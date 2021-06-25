Namibia: Geingob Hails 'Exceptional' Hangula

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has hailed former Namibia Central Intelligence Services (NCIS) director general Lucas 'Fogo' Hangula for his exceptional service to Namibia.

Hangula died at the age of 69 on 21 June, due to Covid-19.

Hangula served as NCIS director general from 2006 to 2016. He then served as the advisor to the director general of the NCIS from 2016 to 2020.

Prior to that, Hangula was the inspector general of the Namibian Police from 1995 to 2005.

He left active office in 2020 to retire.

In a statement released by the Presidency on Wednesday, Geingob said Hangula was a dedicated freedom fighter with a decorated military career whose wise counsel could be called upon at all times.

"Indeed, his presence will be missed and absence will be felt," he said.

Geingob recalled his time with Hangula at the Hainyeko Training Camp in Angola, where he said he was first introduced to the strict regime of military life, when Hangula was the camp commander.

Hangula was subsequently promoted to deputy chief of personnel at the headquarters of Swapo's military wing, the People's Liberation Army of Namibia, at Lubango in Angola. He later became Plan's chief of personnel until independence in 1990.

After independence, Hangula became a civilian and was employed as a senior official at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

His colleagues credit him for reforming and integrating the police.

"Throughout his career as a highly disciplined cadre, comrade Hangula has served our country with dedication and distinction in different capacities. Indeed, an outstanding servant of the Namibian nation has fallen," said Geingob.

Hangula is survived by his wife and four children.

After his death, several security chiefs immediately expressed their sorrow.

Current NCIS director general Ben Likando said the intelligence service and the security cluster were devastated by the loss of a man who dedicated his life to serving the Namibian people.

Retired defence chief Martin Shalli simply said "a silent giant has fallen".

Shalli and Hangula were fighters in the Plan military council from 1975.