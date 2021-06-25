Tanzania: New Digital Taxes - a Test for Economy

Execution of this year's budget that starts next week will be likely a challenge for the digital financial services industry, following introduction of new levies on mobile money and handset chips, sectoral stakeholders have said.

With mobile being critical in digital and financial transformation while proving value amidst Covid-19 pandemic, many players expected reforms that would reduce the taxburden on both service providers and consumers.

Sectoral experts say the new charges will not only affect investment plans but also call for revision of commercial targets and revisiting of operational strategies.

They also say the tax measures in the 2021/22 budget are likely to dent digital finance and hurt the national financial inclusion agenda. Ultimately, they explain, efforts to make Tanzania a digital economy and the national ambition to become a cashless society will be slowed.

Speaking after Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba had tabled his estimates early this month, the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania and Chairman of the CEO RoundTable, Mr Sanjay Rughani, said the proposed taxes on mobile money transactions plus daily levy on SIM card could constrain the financial inclusion agenda and have other implications.

"The decision to impose a new tax on mobile money transfers and reintroduce the sim card levy will also have adverse implications on long-term economic growth and fiscal stability," a senior member of Tanzania Mobile Network Operators Association (TAMNOA) said on condition of anonymity.

"The growth we have seen in the industry will reduce significantly," an external communication expert at one of the mobile firms told The Citizen a few hours before parliament endorsed the Sh36.33 trillion government budget for the forthcoming fiscal year.

To execute the first financial plan of the sixth phase government, Treasury plans to raise about Sh1.65 trillion from tax changes introduced for the telecommunications sector during 2021/22.

The collected revenue to be spent on two of the ongoing mega projects will be raised from a levy of Sh10-10,000 on each mobile transaction and charging Sh0-200 per day on every SIM card.

Revenue collections from the two taxes will be the main component of the Sh2.03 trillion earmarked in the budget to financing implementation of Mwalimu Nyerere Hydropower and Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) projects. The other part of the funding for the projects in 2021/22 will come from new charges imposed on fuel and spirits with the latter contributing Sh60,769.35 million.

Tabling estimates of the new budget in Dodoma early this month, Dr Nchemba said: "I propose to amend the Electronic and Postal Communication Act as follows:

"Impose a levy of between Sh10 to Sh10,000 in each mobile money transaction of sending and withdrawing. The amount of the levy varies depending on the value of each transaction sent or withdrawn. The proposal is expected to increase Government revenue by Sh1,254,406.14 million; and

"Impose a levy of between Sh10 to Sh200 per day per SIM card depending on the ability of the user to recharge the balance. The proposal is expected to increase Government revenue by Sh396,306 million."

Despite public outcry against the levies and experts advice that the charges will handicap growth and development of the industry, others say the negative impact of the development will be temporal and minimal.

Experts at the London headquartered developing markets financial institution Tellimer Group said mobile money transactions would initially fall but recover within a few months like what happened in Kenya when it took a similar measure.

"Like in Kenya, we believe the new taxes could weigh on transaction activity in the first few months after they are implemented as consumers react negatively, but transaction volumes will likely grow strongly thereafter - these are services for which consumers have no alternative," Tellimer Group said on Tuesday.

In a move to up data services usage, the government has exempted some smartphones, tablets and modems from VAT. Dr Nchemba said this seeks to ensure the target of 80 per cent internet users is attained by 2025 against the current rate of 46 per cent.

In its pre-budget submission to the Parliamentary Budget Committee in which it proposed scrapping of VAT on smartphones, TAMNOA said ownership of the devices was low in the country at 25 per cent due to high taxes.

Commending the government for the smartphones move last week, the founder and owner of Lase Financial Services Limited, Mr Lawrence Mlaki, told journalists in Dar es Salaam that the new levies will mostly affect low-income earners.

He said re-introduction of the SIM card tax would raise the cost of mobile services. Initially the charge was imposed in July 2013 but lasted for only six months. Since then, there have been fears in the industry that it could be reintroduced.

Mobile industry sources have it that it is after the removal of the levy that the government increased excise duty on electronic communication services to 17 per cent from 14.5 per cent. Reduction of the duty rate was one of TAMNOA proposals ignored by the government.

"We understand that the increase in the excise duty rate from 14.5 per cent to 17 per cent was a temporary measure to compensate the Government for the loss of revenue resulting from removal of sim card tax of Sh1,000 in the FY 2013/14," TAMNOA said in its budget proposals. The then administration had promised to return the rate to 14.5 per cent in the subsequent financial year, that is - from 2014/15 onwards. That never happened and it makes Tanzania the second country with the highest excise rate on mobile services in Africa only after Zambia

TAMNOA said the proposed three per cent reduction on the excise duty rate would have increased profitability in the industry, boosted investment that would automatically result in more taxes for the government.

Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) argues that if the excise duty on airtime could be reduced to 12 per cent the move would increase mobile penetration by 2.4 million unique subscribers, increase government revenue by $58 million (about Sh135 billion) per annum and boost GDP by $438 million, five years after the tax reform.

"Taxation on the mobile sector may deliver short-term benefits to the government, but this comes at the cost of long-run socio-economic development and growth and is ultimately counterproductive. By reducing taxes on the mobile sector, the Tanzanian government can not only increase digital and financial inclusion and economic growth, but also recover higher tax revenues through more efficient and broad-based taxation."