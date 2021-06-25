South Africa: SABC Rolls Out 24-Hour Sports Channel

NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Yuveshen Darmalingum

Public broadcaster SABC has officially introduced its 24-hour sports channel with exciting and compelling sports content via free-to-air broadcasts and online streaming.

The channel had its soft launch on 15 April 2021 and is now available on SABC digital TV broadcasting, Openview channel 124, and the TelkomONE streaming service.

The Sport General Manager of SABC, Gary Rathbone, said, "Since the channel became operational in April this year, its audience figures have been positive, with the latest TAMS figure showing a total reach of over 2 million -- a 5% share of the national television market. On Openview alone, the channel has established itself amongst the top 10 on the bouquet, with a total reach of over 1.4 million, representing a 24% share of the Openview market. This is really positive start for an exciting new sports channel that South Africans will be able to access without needing to pay a subscription."

SABC stated that they will offer a mix of niche and popular sports, while also balancing international and local coverage.

Furthermore, there would be a focus on school and women's sports in particular.

The announcement of South Africa's team for the Tokyo Olympics was the first event broadcast on the channel after the launch.

