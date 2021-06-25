Africa: Egypt's Amb. to Canada Lauds Cairo's Role to Serve Africa, ME Stability

23 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ambassador to Canada Ahmed Abo Zeid has praised Cairo's efforts on strengthening the role of a centralized state in Africa and the Middle East in face of threats posed by militias and internal conflicts.

The diplomat's remarks came on Tuesday 22/6/2021in a lecture delivered at Ottawa University on Egypt's national security.

He reviewed the determiners of Egypt's national security throughout history as well as the security developments in the past few years, highlighting Cairo's efforts to enhance regional stability and security.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Egypt Online

