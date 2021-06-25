On the esteemed instructions of the President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute, shall on Thursday, 24 June 2021 at 3:00 p.m., preside over the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the construction project of a Hotel and leisure park called "Hotel du Lac" at the Mingoa Valley in Yaounde.
Top Headlines: Cameroon
- Nigeria: Dangote Receives Highest Civilian Honour in Cameroon
- Cameroon: Festi Foot Y'ongola - Competition Begins On June 26
- Cameroon: Dangote Group - Dependable Investor
- Cameroon: First Lady Honours Friendship
- Cameroon: 'Hotel Du Lac' - Laying of Foundation Stone Today
- Cameroon: MSF Says Thousands Lack Healthcare After Govt Ban From Western Regions
- Cameroon: Why Cameroon Hopes AfDB Loan Could Be Ticket to Peace in Troubled Anglophone Region
- Cameroon: Guinness Super League - Disturbing Match Programming !
- Cameroon: Human Rights - Towards Commission, Parliament Collaboration Framework
- Cameroon: Kidnapped Ndian Division Delegates - Efforts Underway to Secure Their Release
- Cameroon: AWA FC - Warriors Hungry for the Trophy
- Cameroon: Parliamentary Relations - Cameroon, Israel Seek Greater Cooperation
- Cameroon: Youth Football - Semences Olympiques Partners With Brazilians
- Cameroon: University of Douala - F CFA 2.08 Billion Project Launched
- Cameroon: Creating an African Medicine Agency - Cameroon Praised for Pushing Agenda
- Cameroon: Cameroon Widows Accuse Women of Enforcing Harmful Traditional Rituals