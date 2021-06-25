Cameroon: 'Hotel Du Lac' - Laying of Foundation Stone Today

24 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

On the esteemed instructions of the President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute, shall on Thursday, 24 June 2021 at 3:00 p.m., preside over the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the construction project of a Hotel and leisure park called "Hotel du Lac" at the Mingoa Valley in Yaounde.

