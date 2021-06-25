Cameroon: First Lady Honours Friendship

This was during a Tea Party she offered to wives of members of the diplomatic corps to Cameroon, at the Oriental Pavilion of the Unity Palace, yesterday June 23, 2021.

In the name of friendship, love and solidarity, the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya has offered a Tea Party in honour of wives of members of the diplomatic corps in Cameroon. The reception took place at the East Wing of the Unity Palace, precisely at the Oriental Pavilion yesterday June 23, 2021. The event gathered some 15 ladies. Amongst whom, nine were wives of diplomats designated to Cameroon and six who are wives of the close collaborators of the Head of State.

Yesterday by 3:00 p.m. the First Lady, Mrs Chantal Biya, made her way into the Oriental Pavilion. She was closely followed by wives of the close collaborators of the Head of State. By 3:40 p.m. her guests made their way into the Oriental Pavilion amongst whom was the wife of the Senegalese Ambassador to Cameroon, Awa Dieng, Nargues Guilhou who is wife to the French Ambassador to Cameroon, Neeraj Malhotra, wife of the High Commissioner of India to Cameroon, as well as Laidlaw Susan Jean, who is the wife of the High Commissioner of Canada to Cameroon. There was also the wife of the Belgian Ambassador to Cameroon, Veerle Janssen and Elvira Mata Nchama, wife of the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Cameroon. The wife of the Representative of the International Red Cross Committee to Cameroon, Louise Brudermann, that of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa to Cameroon, Olga Chanbale and the wife of the Director, Representative of the Africa Union to Cameroon, Genevieve Mezui M'ella also honoured the First Lady's invitation.