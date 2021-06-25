Cameroon: Dangote Group - Dependable Investor

Cameroon through the State House audience President Paul Biya granted to the Nigerian business magnate, Aliko Dangote on June 23, 2021 has demonstrated the dependable and central role the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Cement Group plays in economic evolution of the country.

The Dangote Cement which is a household name in Cameroon, is a subsidiary of Dangote Industries, which Aliko Dangote founded in 1981 as a trading business with an initial focus on importation of bagged cement and other commodities such as rice, sugar, flour, salt and fish. Information from the company's website indicates that the Dangote Cement is the leading cement producer in Sub-Saharan Africa operating in 10 countries with a production capacity of 48.6 million tonnes per year.

Cameroonians more often prefer the Dangote Cement Cameroon for construction and public works matters. Indeed, Dangote Cement Cameroon with 1.5Mta cement grinding facility, with a dedicated jetty for offloading clinker directly to the plant in Cameroon's economic capital, Douala, opened in March 2015. It was the first entrant in Cameroon's cement market in 40 years. In Cameroon, clinker is ground with the local pozzolana additives and the primary product is bagged 42.5-grade cement. Information indicates that there are plans to increase the capacity of Dangote Cement in Cameroon from its 1.5Mt per year in the Douala cement grinding plant to 3Mt per year with the opening of a plant near the country's political capital, Yaounde.