Cameroon: Festi Foot Y'ongola - Competition Begins On June 26

24 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Seven teams each representing the seven subdivisions of Mfoundi will take part in the competition that will run till August 28, 2021.

The 2021 edition of the Festi Foot Y'Ongola will take place from June 26 to August 28, 2021 in Yaounde. Organisers made the announcement on Friday June 18, 2021 during a press briefing at the Yaounde City Council hall. The competition is organised by the Yaounde City Council under the auspices of the City Mayor Luc Messi Atangana.

Speaking at the occasion, the Secretary General of the Yaounde City Council, Assiga Ebana Herman Bertrand said everything is being done to ensure a successful feast. The President of the Organising Committee, Evini Avang said the competition will enable the youths of Yaounde to discover their city. "Our football is dying. We need this young generation and we thought it will be going to organise such a competition to resurrect our football," he said. Seven teams each representing the seven subdivisions of Mfoundi will take part in the competition. Other activities during the competition are sports workshops for the U8, U10, U12, U15, U17 and U19 categories, cross country race for youths with disabilities, cultural and educative animations, and sensitisation campaign on the Coronavirus pandemic, exhibition and Ongola Back to School 2021.

The project is in continuation of an initiative of the late Theophile Abega who organised the competition for the first time in 1999 a youth football tournament. The competition took place at Stade Malien in Nkolndongo during the holidays bringing together the different youth categories from the different football training centres in the seven subdivisions of Mfoundi. The objective is to give the youths of Mfoundi moments of entertainment, communion and unforgettable resourcing to the youths of Mfoundi Division. It will also be in memory of some important personalities who have contributed to the growth of the capital city.

