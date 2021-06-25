Sudan: Struggling Sudan Airways Signs Agreement With Lufthansa Consulting

24 June 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan Airways and the leading German consultancy company of Lufthansa signed an agreement stipulating development plans for the Sudanese airline yesterday at the premises of the Ministry of Transport in Khartoum. The airline has been struggling after years of sanctions.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Mirghani Mousa, the Minister of Investment and International Cooperation, Mohamed Ibrahim, the German Deputy Ambassador to Sudan, and the Sudan Airways Managing Director.

Investment Minister Mohamed Ibrahim hailed the agreement and said that it was one of the outcomes of the Paris Conference and lifting of Sudan's name from the USA list of state sponsors of terrorism (SST).

Earlier this month, it was already confirmed that Sudan Airways was in talks with Lufthansa Consulting to revive the airline's fortunes, after the national carrier was crippled by over 20 years of US sanctions due to its SST status.

In April, Sudan Airwas signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EgyptAir Holding to increase bilateral trade and for the provision of strategic services, such as training and expertise transfer.

Sudan Airways

Sudan Airways is the national carrier of Sudan and, being founded in 1946, it is one of the oldest airlines in Africa. After its establishment following World War II, the airline grew steadily but, after more than 20 years of US sanctions and flight bans from Europe, the airline is in struggling and need of lifeline support.

The airline has been struggling to maintain operations but since Sudan's recent reintegration into the global economy, discussions over the airline's return to operations have gained attention.

At the time, Sudan's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Jibril Ibrahim said: "If not through a joint venture, they can help to restructure Sudan Airways so that it can be competitive".

