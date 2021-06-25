Africa: PM Addresses AU Bureau Meeting On Covid-19 On Behalf of Sisi

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly stressed the importance of international support for efforts exerted by Africa to recover from the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a speech delivered on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi at a meeting of the African Union Bureau of Assembly of Heads of State and Government (AU Bureau) on the coronavirus outbreak, he praised international initiatives aimed at mitigating the economic effects of the pandemic, including initiatives to suspend and restructure debt service and IMF initiatives especially that connected with a new SDR allocation to provide additional liquidity to the global economic system by supplementing the reserve assets of the Fund's 190 member countries, repeating Egypt's calls for increasing the share of the continent's countries in the SDRs allocation in order to create financing mechanisms that enable middle and low-income states to push up growth rates to pre-pandemic levels.

He affirmed that as always, Egypt will spare no effort to work with African brothers in a way that contributes to overcoming the pandemic crisis, and returning with steady steps towards achieving the goals and aspirations of the peoples of the continent for a better future, noting that at the national level, Egypt was able to clinch an agreement to manufacture vaccines locally. "Within this context, we seek to share with our brethren in the African continent the fruits of these national efforts," he said.

Extending his greetings to Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi, the current chairman of the African Union, the heads of state and government of members of the African Union Bureau, and Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki, he expressed gratitude to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for pioneering the continent's response to the coronavirus pandemic and thanked the African Union Commission and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Epidemiology for all their efforts to fight the pandemic.

He referred to the great importance that Egypt attaches to supporting the continent's efforts to gain access to coronavirus vaccines and to increase the quotas allocated to it to enable it to recover from this crisis, noting the need for obtaining safe and sufficient shipments of those vaccines.

Also, he stressed the importance of strengthening the efforts of the African continent in the field of local production of coronavirus vaccines, praising in this regard the African Union and Africa CDC launch of Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM), stressing Egypt's readiness to support this ambitious initiative with all its capabilities and expertise.