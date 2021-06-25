Africa: FITA 2021 - Tunisian Business Operators Urged to Invest in Africa

24 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Diaspora of Côte d'Ivoire Kandia Camara urged Thursday Tunisian business operators to invest in her country in raw material processing.

"Côte d'Ivoire decided to restructure its economy with focus on raw material processing. We call on Tunisian businessmen to come to help us process our raw materials. This will pave the way for the structural transformation of the economy;" she told reporters on the sidelines of the international conference on Financing Investment and Trade in Africa (FITA 2021 -June 24-26 in Tunis)

" Similarly, we urge Ivorian business operators to invest in Tunisia as part of a win-win partnership, " Camara said.

The African continent needs investment and funding for its development. This event is a major opportunity for the African private sector which looks for financing at a time when the African Continental Free Trade Area - a very promising market of over 1. 3 billion inhabitants - is in the pipeline, she said.

The minister said Tunisia is providing support to Côte d'Ivoire in several road infrastructure, health, agriculture, education and higher education projects.

Burkina Faso's Minister of Youth, Entrepreneurship Promotion and Employment Salifo Tiemtoré said the event is highly important as it will foster the exchange of good practices and experiences in entrepreneurship and job generation.

"in Burkina Faso, there are 150,000 to 200,000 job-seekers each year and the only solution is to encourage them to create their own startups and projects considering that current employment mechanims cannot meet all needs," he added.

Aymen Kacem, International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation - (ITFC), said a partnership programme with Tunisia is being finalised. It is geared towards helping Tunisian exporters access the African market. This programme will be unveiled soon.

President of the Tunisia Africa Business Council (TABC) said over 70 Tunisian entreprises are presently operating in Abidjan in infrastructure, services, the food processing industry and pharmaceuticals.

