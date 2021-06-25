Zimbabwe: Rapist 'Prophet' Still On the Run

25 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Police have appealed to anyone with information which might lead to the arrest of a self-styled prophet only identified as Madzibaba Tichaona, who is accused of drugging a 26-year-old Harare woman before raping her several times over the weekend.

The victim was allegedly ordered to drink an unknown liquid and is said to have become unconscious before being raped for at least four hours by the suspect in a bush along new Chitungwiza Road.

The woman was found dumped on the side of the road by a passerby who helped her to make a report to police.

She had reportedly gone to seek spiritual assistance from Madzibaba Tichaona whom she paid US$20 in consultation fees.

The victim was given an unknown substance in a clay pot to drink and she fell unconscious before being raped several times.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "The ZRP is still appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of one Madzibaba Tichaona of an apostolic shrine next to Irvines Company along New Chitungwiza Road, Harare.

"On June 19, 2021 the suspect demanded US$20 from a woman aged 26 who visited his shrine seeking spiritual assistance.

"The victim paid the money and was made to drink an unknown substance resulting in her becoming unconscious from 1800 to 2200 hours.

"When the victim regained consciousness, she realised that she had been raped and dumped by the roadside," he said.

Police are also still hunting for another self-styled Harare prophet who allegedly raped an Old Highfield woman after he claimed that she was possessed with an evil spirit.

The prophet identified only as Madzibaba Ray of Johane Masowe YeChishanu Nyeredzi-Nomwe raped the 30-year-old woman on the pretext that he had been sent by the Holy Spirit to cleanse her.

