Nigeria: Ganduje Lauds Army for Securing Falgore Forest, Flash Points - Official

25 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The army says it has denied criminals the freedom of carrying out their nefarious activities within and around these forests.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has applauded the efforts of troops of 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army for securing Falgore forest and other notorious forests in the state.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Ezindu Idimah, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Mr Idimah said that securing the forest by the army has denied criminals the freedom of carrying out their nefarious activities within and around these forests.

According to him, Mr Ganduje made the statement when he played host to the Commander, 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sinyinah Nicodemus, who paid a courtesy call on the Governor on June 23, at the Kano Government House.

Mr Idimah quoted Ganduje as attributing the relative peace being enjoyed in Kano State to existing strong synergy between the army and sister security agencies in the state.

He said Mr Ganduje reiterated the need for pro-activeness and also said, "Security in this age requires technology, this has informed our deployment of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) for effective tracking within Kano State."

Mr Idimah said the governor appreciated the people of Kano State for their cooperation in reporting suspicious activities to the security agencies.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commander 3Brigade Nigerian Army, Mr Nicodemus, thanked the governor for supporting the brigade.

Mr Nicodemus reassured the governor of the commitment of troops of the brigade in conjunction with other sister security agencies in ensuring that the safety and security of the people remained a priority. (NAN)

