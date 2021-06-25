South Africa: Encore Unlikely As Mother City Orchestra Fails to Pay Its Musicians

24 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

The establishment of the Mother City Orchestra in December 2020 signalled hope of regeneration for classical music in South Africa, following the heavy toll inflicted by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. But six months after the orchestra was launched, its orchestral players have been left high and dry.

Some musicians who were part of the short-lived Mother City Orchestra (MCO) are seeking legal advice after not receiving payment for the six shows they performed in April.

Chris Lodewyk, one MCO's directors, sent the 31-piece orchestra a letter at the end of April, informing them that he couldn't pay them.

The orchestra's first series is titled Johann Strauss Gala. (Screengrab)

In the signed letter, Lodewyk writes: "When I made the decision to establish the orchestra, I realised that quite substantial amounts of money would be needed to fund the orchestra. To this end, I applied to have an investment of R4.2-million released from Allan Gray, the managers of the investment. I was, however, informed that because of the early release of the funds, there would be penalties of up to 10% payable. Further to this, I would have to wait 120 days for the funds to be released by them [because] according to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Killed in Blast in Market in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Are We Africans Our Own Worst Enemy?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X