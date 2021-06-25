Zimbabwe: $75m Availed for Health Workers Hit By Covid-19

25 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Mukudzei Chingwere in Victoria Falls

Treasury this week released $75 million towards the compensation of health workers who were infected by Covid-19 in the line of duty.

The disbursement is in conformity with a resolution made at the just-ended eighth continental 2021 Africa Public Services Day (APSD) in Victoria Falls to motivate public sector workers.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) last year announced that those who succumb to the virus in their line of duty would be entitled to a full year's salary paid to their family, on top of the usual benefits associated with their work.

Those who survive the virus will be entitled to the benefits.

Speaking to The Herald soon after the APSD symposium here, Health Services Board (HSB) chair Dr Paulinus Sikhosana confirmed receipt of the latest disbursement and urged those yet to file their claims to do so.

"A total of 4 444 health workers have been infected by Covid-19 and so far, those that were paid are 432, which is a total of $23 million," he said.

"The delays in payment were due to administrative factors.

"The other issue is that we can only consider health staff if they themselves initiate and submit and apply for compensation.

"That has been the major limiting factor because the administrations in some of our institutions and even the associations themselves have not been availing that information promptly."

HSB had to date approved an additional 2 196 of the submissions that were made.

"This week we received an additional $75 million from Treasury towards the compensation of health workers and this will cover about 1 367 additional claims from the health workers," said Dr Sikhosana.

He said unlike other public service workers who had downsized their operations as a control measure for Covid-19, health workers would continue working in full force.

Dr Sikhosana implored staff to double their efforts and assured them that their concerns were being addressed.

