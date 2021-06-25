Nigeria: Former BBNaija Housemate Anto Lecky Pays Tribute to Edo Women in New Initiative

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, media personality and entrepreneur Munirat "Anto" Lecky kicks off her new initiative 'Edo Babes Are Fly' with a photoshoot that pays homage to outstanding women who have shaped Edo's history.

Partnering some of the known names in the entertainment industry, Anto, as she is fondly called, highlighted the contribution of these women with eye-pleasing images.

These women include Queen Idia, the Queen Mother and a cultural symbol of modern-day Nigeria (Lecky); Princess Elizabeth Olowu, the first female bronze caster in Nigeria (Jemima Osunde); Mabel Dorothy Segun, broadcaster, author, and first Nigerian woman to play table tennis (Idia Aisien); Osaretin Demuren, first Female Chairman of Guaranty Trust Bank (Arese Ugwu); Prof. Lilian Salami, current and second female Chancellor of the University of Benin (Vanessa "Vandora" Williams); Aisha Yesufu, socio-political activist and convener of Bring Back Our Girls Movement (Linda Osifo); Omosede Igbinedion, lawyer and youngest female member into the 8th Assembly of the House of Representatives (Winfrey Dania Okolo).

"I'm inspired by the stories of all of these women we are paying tribute to and my colleagues who were so earnest to be the muses for the project. All of these women are role models for girls around the world. We decided to pay homage to these women while encouraging other Edo women that they are "fly", and can soar above any stereotype," she said.

'Edo Babes Are Fly' initiative is aimed at promoting girl-child education, empowerment and skills acquisition, and reduce the rate of gender-based violence and sex trafficking in Edo State. Lecky, alongside Musleehat Hamadu, plans to use the initiative to combat the many issues facing women from Edo State.

She added that her initiative will celebrate Edo women both home and abroad who contribute immensely to the betterment of society and also spur the younger generation to attain greater heights while noting that the tribute photoshoot is a reminder of the giant strides that women of Edo extraction have made, and continue to make.