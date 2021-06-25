Nigeria: Ndigbo Urged to Invest At Home to Boost South East Economy

IGBO business men and investors have been urged to buy into the multi billion Naira Enugu Industrial Free Trade Zone as the project provides vast opportunities for them.

Located in a massive expanse of land at the 9th Mile Corner, Enugu, the industrial zone is designed to accommodate millions of investors and business men.

Powered by Lion Business Park in collaboration with Enugu state Government, it will have its own source of power to boost all the business activities there.

During a business interaction held at park last week, stakeholders in the business sector expressed optimism that the multi-million naira Lion Business Park would engender the growth and development of the economy of the southeast region and beyond.

It would serve as an industrial hub that would help to boost manufacturing in and trading in the country.

Speaking during a interaction and familiarization your if the park by prospective investors, Chairman of the Business Park, Dr Okechukwu Mbonu, explained that the desire of the promoters was to grow the economy of the southeast region by about 100 percent.

He said that investors in the free trade zone would enjoy duty free import of capital equipment, machinery, raw materials components and spare parts.

"There will be unrestricted remittance of profits and dividends earned by foreign investors as well as repatriation of foreign capital investment at any time with capital appreciation on the investment", he said.

According to Mbonu, the company had signed a 200 megawatts Independent Power Plant with the Langenburg Technologies for power generation, adding that the company would assist in resolving urban water supplies in the park.

Commending the initiative, an Investor, Joshua Okechukwu expressed hope that to the project would help to reposition the economy of the South East region with the millions of jobs it would provide.

According to him with the utilization of technology, ICT infrastructure and the internet to connect people, industries, and businesses and services operating within and outside the park, it would surely impact on the region.

He urged Igbo entrepreneurs to key into the project and grow their businesses, saying

"this is the way Dubai we go all the time started".

Chief Dennis Igwe, an entrepreneur expressed joy over the project, saying, "we have been asking our people to invest at home and now that we have this opportunity, I believe that they would not hesitate to do that.

"As an entrepreneur based in Abuja, I had looked forward to an opportunity like this. I will do my very best to invest and convince others to do so. Because this is our own thing".