Egypt: Trade Min. - 4th Round of Egypt-EAEU Talks On Free Trade Deal Successful

Trade and Industry Minister Nivine Gamea stressed the success of the fourth round of negotiations on a free trade deal between Egypt and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) - which wrapped up in Moscow on Thursday.

Gamea noted that Cairo will host the fifth round of talks in November 2021.

She stressed that the Egyptian government is keen on expediting the negotiations on the free trade deal with the EAEU - which comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

She said the agreement will help promote cooperation with the federation's member states, especially in the fields of trade, industry and joint investments.

Gamea made the remarks during a plenary session with EAEU Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev.

Gamea noted that the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and the EAEU member states reached dlrs 4.69 billion in 2020.

Meanwhile, Slepnev said underlined the union's keenness on striking the deal with Egypt in order to enhance cooperation between Egypt and the union's member states.