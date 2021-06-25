Egypt: Immigration - Moving to NAC Marks New Chapter in Egypt's History

24 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

State Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Nabila Makram confirmed that moving to the New Administrative Capital (NAC) marks a new chapter in Egypt's history and a start of the new republic, which is characterized by modernization and development in line with international standards.

Makram made remarks during her visit to the NAC on Thursday to follow up the establishment of the new premises of the ministry as part of the government's move to transfer the headquarters of the ministries consecutively.

Accuracy, fast-paced and diversification of projects are all a testament that the new republic carries genuine renaissance for the Egyptian state in the coming period, said Makram.

Makram said she is proud of continuous achievements on the ground in Egypt, thanking all workers who are carrying out the governmental district of the NAC.

About 90% of construction work of the ministry's HQ has seen daylight, taking into account high quality and environmental standards, the Egyptian official said.

All workers at her ministry are ready to move to the NAC's administrative district following completing the construction work, she noted.

Makram inspected the ministry's premises that is included in the ministerial complex, bringing together the ministries of manpower, trade and industry, international cooperation and public business sector.

